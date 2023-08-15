Damian, 50, was found dead in his flat in Regent Street on Tuesday July 25.

A Home Office post-mortem established that he died of multiple injuries.

The murder investigation has been extensive, with a large team of officers from Lancashire Police working on the case over the last three weeks.

CCTV footage from Regent Street and the surrounding area has been studied, with residents spoken to about sightings of Damian and any suspicious activity they might have seen in the area around the time of his death.

Forensic experts and crime scene investigators have examined Damian’s flat in detail.

The last confirmed sighting of Damian was at 10.18am on Sunday July 23 at the Aldi store in Aldcliffe Road, and video footage of him leaving the shop has been released.

If you saw Damian between Sunday July 23 and Tuesday July 25 and haven’t yet spoken to officers, police are appealing for you to do so.

Also, if you were driving in the Regent Street area between those dates and have dashcam footage, please allow police to view it.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident Team said: “It’s three weeks since Damian died and our investigation has been a very detailed one.

“Damian lived alone and we have been building up a picture of his lifestyle, his routine and who he had contact with.

“We are keeping his family regularly informed.

“Every piece of information which the public give us we are grateful for, and we continue to appeal to them for their help.

“Someone knows what happened to Damian at his flat and the answers will be within the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0535 of July 25, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.