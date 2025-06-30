Police launch CCTV appeal after driver runs off following Morecambe collision

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to a man in connection with an investigation into a collision in Morecambe.

The collision happened on Tuesday April 22 at 10.25am on Marine Road, close to Aldi.

The driver of a car involved in the collision, a Black Audi A4, ran off. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Police also want to speak to this man in connection with an investigation into a burglary on First Terrace, Sunderland Point.

The burglary was reported to have happened at 6.15pm on Monday April 14.

Police have been making enquiries since these incidents were reported to them, and are now in a position to ask for the public’s help.

If you recognise this man, or feel you can help police in any way, call 101 quoting log 371 of 22nd April 2025, or email [email protected]