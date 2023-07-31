News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Police launch appeal after racist and homophobic graffiti is sprayed in Morecambe before Pride festival

Police have launched an investigation after homophobic and racist graffiti was sprayed along Morecambe Prom ahead of Saturday's Pride event.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

The offensive phrases were daubed on a number of locations on the seaward facing side of the prom, stretching between the Battery and past the Midland Hotel.

The damage was swiftly removed by Lancaster City Council and a police investigation is now under way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Insp Martin from Morecambe Police said: "Morecambe has once more shown itself to be a great town to host fantastic events such as Pride.

The graffiti was quickly removed or covered up by the city council. Photo by Joanne AinscoughThe graffiti was quickly removed or covered up by the city council. Photo by Joanne Ainscough
The graffiti was quickly removed or covered up by the city council. Photo by Joanne Ainscough
Most Popular

"I am saddened that an individual has decided to try and cause offence in such a public way.

“We will not tolerate hate of any form and will carry out all enquiries to find the suspect and bring them to justice."

Coun Caroline Jackson, chair of the Lancaster District Community Safety Partnership, said: “We were all appalled by this vile graffiti and I’m grateful to the council’s public realm team for acting so swiftly and sending down a team to cover it up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Community Safety Partnership and the Police work hard to reduce incidents of hate in Morecambe and to promote the town as a great place to visit, stay and enjoy.

"We will not tolerate hate crimes such as this being committed in our community are while we saddened that this incident took place, it just goes to show that events like Pride are needed now more than ever.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the damage can contact 101, quoting log 0538 of 29th July, or via email to [email protected]