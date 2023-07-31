Police launch appeal after racist and homophobic graffiti is sprayed in Morecambe before Pride festival

The offensive phrases were daubed on a number of locations on the seaward facing side of the prom, stretching between the Battery and past the Midland Hotel.

The damage was swiftly removed by Lancaster City Council and a police investigation is now under way.

Insp Martin from Morecambe Police said: "Morecambe has once more shown itself to be a great town to host fantastic events such as Pride.

The graffiti was quickly removed or covered up by the city council. Photo by Joanne Ainscough

"I am saddened that an individual has decided to try and cause offence in such a public way.

“We will not tolerate hate of any form and will carry out all enquiries to find the suspect and bring them to justice."

Coun Caroline Jackson, chair of the Lancaster District Community Safety Partnership, said: “We were all appalled by this vile graffiti and I’m grateful to the council’s public realm team for acting so swiftly and sending down a team to cover it up.

"The Community Safety Partnership and the Police work hard to reduce incidents of hate in Morecambe and to promote the town as a great place to visit, stay and enjoy.

"We will not tolerate hate crimes such as this being committed in our community are while we saddened that this incident took place, it just goes to show that events like Pride are needed now more than ever.”