Police issue warning after mountain bikes and tools stolen from Lancaster garage
Police are warning residents to ensure their homes are secured after a garage break-in.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Mountain bikes and tools were stolen in the break-in of a garage at a house in Borrowdale Road, Lancaster, overnight on Tuesday.
“Please remember to secure your locks and possessions and having any CCTV in working order,” a police spokesman said.
If you witnessed anything suspicious, call 101 quoting log 390 of the 12th April.