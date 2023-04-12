News you can trust since 1837
Police issue warning after mountain bikes and tools stolen from Lancaster garage

Police are warning residents to ensure their homes are secured after a garage break-in.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read

Mountain bikes and tools were stolen in the break-in of a garage at a house in Borrowdale Road, Lancaster, overnight on Tuesday.

“Please remember to secure your locks and possessions and having any CCTV in working order,” a police spokesman said.

If you witnessed anything suspicious, call 101 quoting log 390 of the 12th April.

The incident happened overnight on Tuesday.The incident happened overnight on Tuesday.
