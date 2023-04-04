Police issue warning after laughing gas canisters found dumped in Lancaster
Police have issued a warning after reports of nitrous oxide canisters being dumped in residential areas.
Possessing laughing gas is to be made a criminal offence for the first time, the government has announced.
There will also be tighter controls on retailers to prevent the supply of nitrous oxide for misuse.
Nitrous oxide, sold in metal canisters, is known as NOS and is one of the most-used drugs by UK 16 to 24-year-olds.
The ban would be issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which regulates drugs based on their perceived harm and potential for misuse.
It is already illegal to produce or supply the gas for its psychoactive effects under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016.
The law makes production, supply and importation of nitrous oxide for human consumption illegal, but not possession.
If you find any of these canisters or see anyone using them please contact police on 101 or use their online reporting tool at www.lancashire.police.uk