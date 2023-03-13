Police issue warning after increase in motorbike thefts in Lancaster and Morecambe

Police said they are experiencing an increase in motorcycle thefts across Lancaster and Morecambe over the last month, with mopeds and scooters being targeted in particular.

The vast majority of bikes stolen have been taken without keys.

Offenders have been cutting locks and in some cases are suspected to have used other vehicles to remove the bike from the scene.

Police are warning motorcycle owners.

A police spokesman said: “Please consider your security measures if you own a motorcycle, and try where possible to park your bike out of sight in a shed/garage or yard, and use a cover and fit an approved lock.”

More advice on motorcycle security can be found on the Secured by Design website – which is the official police security initiative – at https://www.securedbydesign.com/

