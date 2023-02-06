Police issued an appeal for information after what was reported as an attempted burglary at a property in Palatine Avenue last Wednesday afternoon.

A man had tried the door of the house, which was unlocked with the occupier inside. He did not enter the property, but was challenged by the occupier and made off on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, police have now said the incident is not crime related.

Police have issued an update on a recent burglary report.

They said: “We recently sent a message out to the local community regarding a burglary on Palatine Avenue, Lancaster.