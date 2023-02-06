Police issue update on Lancaster house burglary
Police have confirmed that a recent report of a burglary in Lancaster has now been deemed not to be crime related.
Police issued an appeal for information after what was reported as an attempted burglary at a property in Palatine Avenue last Wednesday afternoon.
A man had tried the door of the house, which was unlocked with the occupier inside. He did not enter the property, but was challenged by the occupier and made off on foot.
However, police have now said the incident is not crime related.
They said: “We recently sent a message out to the local community regarding a burglary on Palatine Avenue, Lancaster.
“Following enquiries we can confirm the circumstances of the incident are now not deemed to be crime related and there has been no burglary taken place.”