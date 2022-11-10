News you can trust since 1837
Police issue update after man's body found outside Morecambe school

The death of a man found in the grounds of a Morecambe school is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

By Michelle Blade
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 3:02pm

Police opened an enquiry after the discovery of a man’s body on the grounds of Morecambe Bay Academy on Dallam Avenue on October 30.

Emergency services were alerted after the man was found unconscious at around 8.30am in the morning.

Sadly upon arrival the man was pronounced dead.

Police have issued an update on the investigation into a man's death outside a Morecambe school.

Police said: “At this stage we are not treating the death as suspicious.”