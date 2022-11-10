Police issue update after man's body found outside Morecambe school
The death of a man found in the grounds of a Morecambe school is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
10th Nov 2022, 3:02pm
Police opened an enquiry after the discovery of a man’s body on the grounds of Morecambe Bay Academy on Dallam Avenue on October 30.
Emergency services were alerted after the man was found unconscious at around 8.30am in the morning.
Sadly upon arrival the man was pronounced dead.
Police said: “At this stage we are not treating the death as suspicious.”