Police issue theft warning after recovering stolen motorbike in Lancaster

Police have issued a warning to motorbike owners about keeping them safe from theft.

It comes after officers recovered a bike from Quay Meadow in Lancaster today, Monday, before its owners had noticed it was missing.

A police spokesman said: “As well as bicycle and electric bike thefts, motorcycle thefts have become quite prevalent in Lancaster in recent times.

"Today we have recovered a Blue Yamaha motorcycle found in Quay Meadow that was stolen from the city centre.

The recovered motorbike.

"On this occasion the police found the bike before the owner even realised it was taken!

“We have been doing all we can to detect and deter these crimes and will continue to do so, but I’m sure everyone will agree that prevention is better than response.

"If you own bikes, e-bikes or motorcycles, please be extra vigilant and keep them locked inside your house or locked and secured in sheds/garages.

"As a motorcycle owner, you need to make smart decisions about preventing your pride and joy from being stolen.

"Choosing additional layers of security, such as GPS trackers, locks, chains, alarms, and bike covers is always a good idea, you should not rely solely on built-in security systems.

"The harder you make it for the thieves to steal your bike, the safer your motorcycle will be. Even at home you should lock it as you would if you left it in a public place.”

For more advice and ideas for locks and security, visit soldsecure.com