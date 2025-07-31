Police issue summer home security tips to Lancaster and Morecambe residents

Lancashire Police are reminding residents of top home security tips as we head into the summer holidays.

Operation Defender is the force’s campaign to tackle residential burglaries, which brings together engaging with local communities on crime prevention, targeted activity and problem solving in areas where burglary is likely to take place.

During the summer months, whilst residents are likely to be out enjoying the warmer weather or jetting off on their summer holidays, Lancashire Police are reminding people how to keep their property secure.

Det Ch Insp Sean Kelly-Martland, of Lancashire’s West division (which includes Wyre, Fylde, Lancaster and Blackpool), said: “We know that being burgled is invasive and can make your home feel unsafe, which can have a big impact on the homeowner. That is why, alongside our own efforts this summer, I want to remind people of the five top tips to keep unwanted visitors out of your home:

*Make sure all windows and doors are securely locked when leaving the home, even for a short period.

*Don’t leave valuables in sight, and make sure items such as phones, keys or wallets are out of view.

*Investing in camera doorbells and other CCTV can not only be a great deterrent but can also aid us when investigating if the worst were to happen. They might also be favoured by home insurance provers but always check with your own.

*Having lights outside the property can also deter burglars, as can having lights on inside the home. Automatic light switches are a great tool if you are leaving home for an extended period.

*Finally, if you have good relationships with neighbours ask them to keep an eye on your home for you if you are away on holiday. Trusted friends and family could also help check in on your home whilst you are away.

“No one wants to be a victim of burglary and by taking on some of these tips you can reduce the risk of being targeted by opportunistic criminals.”

During the summer months, officers will be increasing visible patrols as part of Safer Streets Summer, with the aim of disrupting and deterring crime, including residential burglaries and anti-social behaviour.

Det Ch Insp Kelly-Martland went on to say: “It’s our responsibility to keep you safe, but for us to do that, we need your help. Everyone deserves to be safe and feel safe in Lancashire, and these extra security measures will help residents to feel more secure in their homes.”

For more information about protecting your home from crime, visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/