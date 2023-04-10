Lancashire Police have produced the footage, which they hope bikers will watch before they set off for their day out.

A spokesman said: "For many people it will be a welcome opportunity to get out and about on their motorbike in the glorious north west countryside.

"However, we know motorcyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users – 72 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision than car users - and the bank holiday will mean traffic is heavier than normal.

Police have issued a Bank Holiday safety message to bikers.

"So while we want you to have a brilliant day on your bike, we also want you to make it home safely.”

Police have also reminded other residents enjoying the extra day off to keep safe and make plans to ensure they get home safely.

"We know Lancashire is a great place to socialise and party – but we’re asking people to do so safely this Bank Holiday weekend," they said.

"If you’re headed ‘out out’, be sure to plan your route home in advance. Trains may be affected by the bank holiday and taxis will likely be busier than usual.

"Make sure you plan ahead and use verified taxi firms that can confirm your drivers’ details.

"Be vigilant, stick with your mates and look after each other. Make sure you protect yourself and your friends by knowing your limits, being mindful of your drinks and keeping in touch throughout the night.

"Whatever you do, don’t drink and drive. The consequences can be devastating, and we want everyone to go home to celebrate the bank holiday with their families.

"You may see more officers out and about this weekend too; we’ll be extra visible and will have a focus on pubs, bars and the night-time economy.

"We’re here to make sure you have a safe and enjoyable night, but we absolutely won’t tolerate violent or abusive behaviour, so make sure you’re not ‘that person’ who ends up in a cell for the evening.

"Though you may be off work, please remember our officers and staff will still be working hard to answer your calls and respond to incidents.

"Please help our operators out by only calling 999 if there is a genuine emergency.