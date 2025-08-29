Police issue 'multiple' tickets after string of complaints about parking issues on busy route into Lancaster

Police have been ticketing cars along Caton Road.

Police have issed “multiple tickets” along Caton Road in Lancaster after numerous complaints of parking issues.

The local neighbourhood policing team were on foot patrol on Friday August 29 after multiple complaints of parking issues along the road.

Police said this included vehicles causing obstructions to the public footpath and causing near misses to other vehicles.

A spokesperson said: “Multiple tickets have been issued for obstruction and no valid MOT along this stretch of road. We will continue to monitor and proactively target Vehicles without valid documents and causing a nuisance.”

The ticketing follows an announcement earlier in the summer that police would be cracking down on problem parking through a new operation.

