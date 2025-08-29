Police issue 'multiple' tickets after string of complaints about parking issues on busy route into Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:50 BST
Police have been ticketing cars along Caton Road.placeholder image
Police have been ticketing cars along Caton Road.
Police have issed “multiple tickets” along Caton Road in Lancaster after numerous complaints of parking issues.

The local neighbourhood policing team were on foot patrol on Friday August 29 after multiple complaints of parking issues along the road.

Most Popular

Police said this included vehicles causing obstructions to the public footpath and causing near misses to other vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Multiple tickets have been issued for obstruction and no valid MOT along this stretch of road. We will continue to monitor and proactively target Vehicles without valid documents and causing a nuisance.”

The ticketing follows an announcement earlier in the summer that police would be cracking down on problem parking through a new operation.

Our photographer snapped numerous roads around the district after we asked readers where the worst affected roads were: https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/people/these-are-the-problem-parking-areas-in-lancaster-and-morecambe-suggested-by-readers-5205008

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice