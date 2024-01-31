Police issue advice after spate of moped thefts in Lancaster
The advice from Police UK highlights efficient ways to prevent and deter theft of your vehicle.
1. Lock it!
Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. You could also use a D lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.
2. Ground it!
Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away. Use a chain lock through the back wheel (the front wheel can be removed). Secure your bike, with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture. This will stop thieves from cutting a lock trailing on the ground using an angle grinder. If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.
3. Cover it!
Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models. Using a cover instantly makes it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time consuming obstacle for the thief. For security products for your scooter, motorcycle or moped search the ‘accredited products’ page on the police-approved website Secured by Design at https://www.securedbydesign.com/member-companies/accredited-product-search
If you would like any further advice about crime prevention for your mopeds, scooters or motorcycles, you can visit https://www.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/theft-motorcycles-scooters/