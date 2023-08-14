News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Police issue 15 fines as crackdown on driving in Lancaster city centre pedestrian areas continues

Police issued 15 fines to motorists as part of a crackdown on driving in the city centre pedestrianised zone.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST
Church Street in Lancaster is one of the streets police are cracking down on.Church Street in Lancaster is one of the streets police are cracking down on.
Church Street in Lancaster is one of the streets police are cracking down on.

Fourteen of the £50 fines were given to people driving through restricted areas of the city, and one to a driver not wearing a seatbelt.

Lancaster Neighbourhood Police team, supported by a team of Special Constables, carried out the operation on Friday evening.

No vehicles can enter the pedestrian area unless they have a disabled Blue Badge and are looking for a parking space, or loading/unloading between 5pm and 10am only.