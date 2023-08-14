Police issue 15 fines as crackdown on driving in Lancaster city centre pedestrian areas continues
Police issued 15 fines to motorists as part of a crackdown on driving in the city centre pedestrianised zone.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST
Fourteen of the £50 fines were given to people driving through restricted areas of the city, and one to a driver not wearing a seatbelt.
Lancaster Neighbourhood Police team, supported by a team of Special Constables, carried out the operation on Friday evening.
No vehicles can enter the pedestrian area unless they have a disabled Blue Badge and are looking for a parking space, or loading/unloading between 5pm and 10am only.