Police investigate after house burglary in market town near Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:38 BST
Police are investigating a report of burglary which occurred in Fairgarth in Kirkby Lonsdale.

It is reported that two males entered an address who were potentially in the area delivering leaflets.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from 1pm to 5pm on January 18 to get in touch.

They are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who can provide information in relation to the males.

The burglary happened on January 18.The burglary happened on January 18.
Police are reminding residents to double check doors are locked and ensure that houses are secured overnight.

Further crime prevention advice can also be found by visiting https://www.cumbria.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

Anyone with any information can report online via www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting log number 126 of 21 January 2025. You can also call on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

