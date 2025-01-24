Police investigate after house burglary in market town near Lancaster
It is reported that two males entered an address who were potentially in the area delivering leaflets.
Officers are appealing for anyone with any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from 1pm to 5pm on January 18 to get in touch.
They are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who can provide information in relation to the males.
Police are reminding residents to double check doors are locked and ensure that houses are secured overnight.
Further crime prevention advice can also be found by visiting https://www.cumbria.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/
Anyone with any information can report online via www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting log number 126 of 21 January 2025. You can also call on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.