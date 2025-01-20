Police investigate after car is stolen from Lancaster estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from the Haverbreaks estate in Lancaster during the early hours of Thursday January 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV has captured two males who were seen acting suspiciously in the area. One is wearing dark clothing and the other is wearing a baseball cap.

Other vehicles in the vicinity have also been targeted in what police believe is an attempt to steal them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Please can we remind everyone to ensure your vehicle is locked and secure at all times.

"If you have any information or CCTV footage which you believe could assist us in this investigation please respond to this message or call 101 quoting log 0167 16th Jan.”