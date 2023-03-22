News you can trust since 1837
Police identify two wanted men after Morecambe assault

Police have identified two men they wanted to speak to in connection with an assault in Morecambe.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1am on Saturday February 18 at Smokey O’Connors bar in Morecambe Street.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury.

He also suffered eye and jaw injuries.

Police have identified the two men.
Police have now identified the two men, and they will be spoken to in due course.

They have thanked everybody who shared their appeal.