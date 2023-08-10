Police grow concerned for missing Carnforth man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal
Have you seen David Whitfield?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Police are concerned about the welfare of David, who went missing from his home address in Carnforth on Wednesday afternoon, after heading towards North Road.
David, 34, is white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a white Nike T-shirt, black Nike joggers and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1269 of August 9.
For immediate sightings call 999.