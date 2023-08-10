News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Police grow concerned for missing Carnforth man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal

Have you seen David Whitfield?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
David Whitfield.David Whitfield.
David Whitfield.

Police are concerned about the welfare of David, who went missing from his home address in Carnforth on Wednesday afternoon, after heading towards North Road.

David, 34, is white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with dark brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing a white Nike T-shirt, black Nike joggers and black Nike trainers.

He has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1269 of August 9.

For immediate sightings call 999.

Related topics:PoliceLancasterMorecambeCarnforthNike