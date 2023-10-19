Police fine 13 motorists who drove in Lancaster city centre pedestrianised zone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police issued 13 fines on Saturday evening to drivers who had entered the pedestrian area without a disabled blue badge or unloading for a business.
A spokesman said: "Following complaints from local businesses over the weekend the Local Neighbourhood Police Team was joined by our colleagues from the Special Constabulary to keep the pedestrian areas of Lancaster safe.
"With the music festival on all weekend, which made the town centre very busy, we wanted people to be able to enjoy the music and entertainments on offer.
"Vehicles are not authorised to drive within the city centre due to the area being a pedestrian zone.
"There is no permitted access for vehicles, unless you are displaying a disabled badge and looking for parking OR a loading vehicle between 17:00 - 10:00.
"We will be keeping an eye on this area."