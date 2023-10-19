Police fine 13 motorists who drove in Lancaster city centre pedestrianised zone

Police in Lancaster have reminded motorists not to enter pedestrianised areas of the city centre unless they have permitted access.

Police issued 13 fines on Saturday evening to drivers who had entered the pedestrian area without a disabled blue badge or unloading for a business.

A spokesman said: "Following complaints from local businesses over the weekend the Local Neighbourhood Police Team was joined by our colleagues from the Special Constabulary to keep the pedestrian areas of Lancaster safe.

"With the music festival on all weekend, which made the town centre very busy, we wanted people to be able to enjoy the music and entertainments on offer.

Police fined 13 motorists on Saturday.

"Vehicles are not authorised to drive within the city centre due to the area being a pedestrian zone.

"There is no permitted access for vehicles, unless you are displaying a disabled badge and looking for parking OR a loading vehicle between 17:00 - 10:00.