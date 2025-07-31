Police crack down on summer drink and drug driving

On average, seven people are arrested every single day in Lancashire for drink or drug driving offences.

Across the county, men between the ages of 20-39 make up more than half (53%) of all drink and drug drivers, many of those still testing positive from drugs or alcohol consumed the night before.

Lancashire Police’s annual Summer Drink and Drug Drive campaign, launched on Friday August 1, will see checkpoint sites across the county from the start until the end of August.

Drivers will be subject to randomised stop checks, with drug wipes and breathalysers being deployed if there is a suspicion of impairment. The Force are sending a clear message to drivers: nowhere is safe when it comes to driving under the influence.

Police are cracking down on summer drink and drug driving.

Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton of Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations Department said: “Regardless of how confident you might feel about your ability to drive under the influence, you are risking serious harm or death, and it's never, ever worth it. This is reckless, selfish and dangerous behaviour.

“I was a Family Liaison Officer for many years and I have knocked on too many doors than I care to recall.

“Everyone on our roads has a responsibility to keep themselves and others safe, and we have zero tolerance for those who choose to drive impaired – these actions can have catastrophic consequences.

“My officers will be out on the roads, day and night, across the county looking for signs of impairment and stopping motorists at checkpoints whilst conducting alcohol and drug screening tests where necessary.

“There is no safe time or place to try to get away with this behaviour. You will be stopped and if you provide a positive test then you will be prosecuted.”

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, said: “Warmer weather and lighter evenings are no excuse for risking lives through drink or drug driving. It’s a reckless, selfish decision that too often ends in tragedy.

"The message to drink and drug drivers is clear – get help or get caught. Officers are vigilant across the road network, ready to stop anyone endangering themselves and others.

“I remain committed to working closely with the Constabulary to help educate drivers and back targeted operations like this to bring offenders to justice and protect the public.”