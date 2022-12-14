Police concerned about welfare of Lancaster man who went missing near River Lune after row

Daniel Hives, 28, hasn’t been seen since Saturday night when he was in City View, Sidings Close.

He was involved in an altercation - from which he ran off - and wasn’t believed to be injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he hasn’t been seen since and was very near to the River Lune so there is concern he might have come to harm.

Daniel Hives.

Daniel was wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black Nike trainers. He is 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair.