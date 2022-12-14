Police concerned about welfare of Lancaster man who went missing near River Lune after row
Police are asking for help to find a missing Lancaster man.
Daniel Hives, 28, hasn’t been seen since Saturday night when he was in City View, Sidings Close.
He was involved in an altercation - from which he ran off - and wasn’t believed to be injured.
However, he hasn’t been seen since and was very near to the River Lune so there is concern he might have come to harm.
Daniel was wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black Nike trainers. He is 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair.
Any sightings of Daniel or information about where he might be, please contact 101, quoting log 0250 of December 12, 2022