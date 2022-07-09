Ian Thompson, 30, was last seen on Ashton Road in Lancaster at 7.14pm yesterday (Friday July 8) after leaving a hospital in the city.

Ian, from Blackburn, had previously gone missing the week before but police found him in Preston.

Police are concerned about Ian Thompson, who has gone missing for a second time

After his latest disappearance, police said: “We need to find Ian to check on his health and safety and to ensure he receives any support needed.

“It has been reported that Ian does not know Lancaster very well and has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston areas.

"Ian may be around areas of public transport, canals, fast food/supermarkets.”

He is described as a white male, very slim build, around 5ft 10, dark brown hair with a bald patch at the top, dark eyes, dark beard, wearing a black/navy blue hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms, white trainers.

Police added that any sightings or information would be greatly appreciated by the constabulary and family.