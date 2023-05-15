News you can trust since 1837
Police capture escaped goat after chase through Lancaster

Police captured an escaped goat after a chase through Lancaster caused traffic chaos.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th May 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read

The goat - named Houdini by police - was reported after being seen running about on Sunday in the Bowerham area.

Officers later thanked staff at Wolfwood animal rescue charity and The Ashton for their help in the rescue mission.

"After a lengthy pursuit through Bowerham and down to Wyresdale Road, causing traffic chaos, we are relieved to say we caught the evasive goat who we have affectionately named Houdini!" police said.

Police capture the escaped goat.Police capture the escaped goat.
"He got a few butts in but it's safely away to the wonderfully amazing Wolfwood. Humongous thanks to them and to the equally fab gent at The Ashton for transporting Houdini safely.

"Other than being scared, our new friend seems well and unhurt."

