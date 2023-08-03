Neil Robinson, 54, was last seen in Galgate.

Neil Robinson, 54-year-old was last seen in Galgate at 8.20am today, Thursday August 3, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He was wearing a blue floral shirt and blue shorts.

Neil is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and has dark hair and a beard. He walks with a limp.

He has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.