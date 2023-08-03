News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Police ask for help to track down missing Lancaster man

Lancaster Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Galgate.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Neil Robinson, 54, was last seen in Galgate.Neil Robinson, 54, was last seen in Galgate.
Neil Robinson, 54, was last seen in Galgate.

Neil Robinson, 54-year-old was last seen in Galgate at 8.20am today, Thursday August 3, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He was wearing a blue floral shirt and blue shorts.

Neil is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and has dark hair and a beard. He walks with a limp.

He has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

For immediate sightings of Neil, please call 999. Any information as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0292 of August 3, 2023.

Related topics:PoliceLancasterMorecambe