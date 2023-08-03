Police ask for help to track down missing Lancaster man
Lancaster Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Galgate.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Neil Robinson, 54-year-old was last seen in Galgate at 8.20am today, Thursday August 3, and police are concerned for his welfare.
He was wearing a blue floral shirt and blue shorts.
Neil is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and has dark hair and a beard. He walks with a limp.
For immediate sightings of Neil, please call 999. Any information as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0292 of August 3, 2023.