Police arrest three people after stolen mopeds and motorbike found in Morecambe

Police were called on Wednesday, (February 21) to South Grove in Morecambe to reports of a group of men in possession of a motorbike without number plates.

After quickly attending the area, officers located two mopeds which had been reported stolen and outstanding.

Three males, aged 16, 19, and 21, from Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have since been released on bail.

PC Casson said: “We have seen an increase motorbike thefts in the area recently, and we are working to crack down on this kind of activity.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant with their property and to report any suspicious activity to us by either calling 101, reporting online, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.