Police appeal in search for boy, 15, missing from Carnforth area

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2025, 09:09 BST
William Pedley.placeholder image
William Pedley.
Cumbria Police have asked the public for help in finding a missing teenage boy.

Police are concerned for missing William Pedley, 15, who they say was last seen in the area of Barbon, Carnforth, on Wednesday afternoon at 3.30pm.

William is described as having blonde hair and was last seen wearing green waterproof trousers, wellies and a blue jumper.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Officers would also urge William to contact this number if he sees this appeal.

Related topics:PoliceCarnforth
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice