Police appeal in search for boy, 15, missing from Carnforth area
Cumbria Police have asked the public for help in finding a missing teenage boy.
Police are concerned for missing William Pedley, 15, who they say was last seen in the area of Barbon, Carnforth, on Wednesday afternoon at 3.30pm.
William is described as having blonde hair and was last seen wearing green waterproof trousers, wellies and a blue jumper.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Officers would also urge William to contact this number if he sees this appeal.