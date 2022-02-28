Police appeal for Lancaster horse owners to come forward
Police have appealed for the owners of two unsecured horses in Lancaster to claim the animals.
Lancaster Area Police posted on their social media asking for the owners of the young horses to come forward as they are currently insecure in the Barley Cop Lane area.
They said: "These 2 young horses have been putting themselves and road users at risk this morning and officers so far have been unable to secure them. If you own these or know the owner please come and get them before they cause serious injury."
They also posted: "If these 2 young horses are yours bottom of barley cop lane come and get them now."