Clementine is described as a female, white Maltese puppy. Clementine is not chipped and does not have a collar on.

If you have any information please contact 101 and quote the log reference LC-20220628-0788.

Call the dog warden service on 01524 582757 Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm if you have lost your dog.

Clementine an 11-week-old puppy is missing from her home in Heysham.

Outside these times call central control on 01524 67099.