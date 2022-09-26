Police appeal for information as a 72-year-old Lancaster woman with links to Preston remains missing
Preston Police have issued an appeal for information as a woman in her seventies remains missing after two months.
By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 26th September 2022, 6:24 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 6:30 pm
Christine Newton, 72, from Hornby, close to Lancaster, was last seen in July.
She was reported missing to police on September 18.
