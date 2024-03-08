Police appeal for help to trace wanted woman with links to Morecambe and Lancaster
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted woman with links to Morecambe and Lancaster.
Chantelle Kinnish is wanted for recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions.
Kinnish, aka Chantal June, is white, five ft five inches, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.
Her last known address was Douglas Place in Blackburn.
She has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.
If you have information on where she could be please call police on 101 or email [email protected].