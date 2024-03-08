Police appeal for help to trace wanted woman with links to Morecambe and Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chantelle Kinnish is wanted for recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions.

Kinnish, aka Chantal June, is white, five ft five inches, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Her last known address was Douglas Place in Blackburn.

She has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.