Daniel Binnie, 37, of Westminster Road, was reported missing to police on March 1.He was last seen in Lancaster city centre on March 6.Daniel is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and has a number of tattoos.Police say they are concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone with information to come forward.If you can help, contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0848 of March 1.