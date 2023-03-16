News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal for help in search for missing Morecambe man

Police are appealing for information to find a missing Morecambe man.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT- 1 min read

Daniel Binnie, 37, of Westminster Road, was reported missing to police on March 1.He was last seen in Lancaster city centre on March 6.Daniel is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and has a number of tattoos.Police say they are concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone with information to come forward.If you can help, contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0848 of March 1.

Daniel Binnie.
