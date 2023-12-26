Police are appealing for information about a “despicable” burglary after a grieving, just-widowed woman had valuables stolen from her home – days before Christmas.

Detectives say they are shocked and saddened by the burglary in the Kendal area, which happened just days after the victim’s husband had passed away.

The burglary took place sometime between December 15-20 2023 at an address on Wattsfield Road in Kendal.

Cash, credit cards and personal items were taken during the break-in, including sentimental jewellery - of note a distinctive Tutankhamun necklace.

Detective Inspector Andy Lamb said: “Being burgled in your home can be extremely traumatic – especially just days before Christmas.

“This despicable crime which happened to a vulnerable, elderly lady when she was at her lowest, really shows the impact crimes like this can have.

“While these types of offences are relatively rare in Cumbria compared to other areas, each one is taken incredibly seriously by our officers and staff.

“This one in particular shows the human impact of such crimes – where those committing them are just after financial gain for themselves.”

DI Lamb continued: “These types of crimes will not be tolerated; we have dedicated officers following multiple lines of enquiry to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

“Patrols in the community have been increased and I would urge anyone who knows anything or can help us to get in touch immediately.”

The woman who was burgled added: “This was one of the most devastating times of my life, which was made so much worse by returning to my home to find such sentimental and personal items taken from me.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to:

Report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it; phone 101; dial 999 in an emergency

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The offence is being investigated under Operation Themis – Cumbria Police’s ongoing response to and focus on burglaries.

Some simple measures to keep your home safe from burglars:

*Ensure your house is secure, preventing someone entering when you are busy elsewhere in the house or garden.

*Lock doors and windows before you go out. Remove keys from locks and keep out of reach of windows and doors.

*Consider installing security cameras.

*Leave a light on in a room and draw curtains if you go out at night.