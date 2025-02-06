Police appeal after two businesses burgled in Morecambe's West End

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:13 BST
Two businesses in the West End of Morecambe have been burgled, police said.

The businesses were targeted overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “We would ask premises to ensure everything is locked and secured and any cash is removed from the building.

“We have increased our patrols in this area.”

Police appeal after two businesses are burgled in Morecambe's West End.

Anyone with information on who the offender is should contact 101 or report it anonymously on Crimestoppers online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously by telephoning 0800 555 111.

