Police appeal after teenage girl left traumatised by hit and run on Morecambe prom

They have only recently revealed details of the incident, which happened at around 10pm on Friday April 21.

A 17-year-old girl was crossing Marine Road West at its junction with Regent Road towards the promenade when the incident happened.

A dark coloured vehicle, possibly a Range Rover or Land Rover, hit the girl as it travelled in a direction away from The Battery, before going straight ahead towards the old Frontierland site.

She was left traumatised and with cuts, bumps and bruises.

It is believed two men stopped to help but their details were not obtained.

