News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Police appeal after man sets light to recycling bins outside Lancaster house

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack on some recycling bins outside a Lancaster house.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST

Just after midnight on Wednesday, an unidentified man is believed to have approached a house in Palatine Avenue and set fire to one of the residents’ bins.

There has also been a number of other suspicious incidents on the same road involving cars being damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information please call 101 quoting log 0024 8th June.

The attack happened overnight on Wednesday.The attack happened overnight on Wednesday.
The attack happened overnight on Wednesday.