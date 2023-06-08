Police appeal after man sets light to recycling bins outside Lancaster house
Police are appealing for information after an arson attack on some recycling bins outside a Lancaster house.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST
Just after midnight on Wednesday, an unidentified man is believed to have approached a house in Palatine Avenue and set fire to one of the residents’ bins.
There has also been a number of other suspicious incidents on the same road involving cars being damaged.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting log 0024 8th June.