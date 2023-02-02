A rear window was forced and entry gained to the Coniston Road property over the weekend of January 27-29.

If you saw anything suspicious, contact 101 quoting log 1019 of 29th January.

There was also an attempted burglary at a property in Palatine Avenue at around 4.30-4.45pm on Wednesday February 1.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s and carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

He had an unkempt short brown beard and was wearing a black puffa jacket with his hood up.

The man had tried the door of the property, which was unlocked with the occupier inside.

He did not enter the property, but was challenged by the occupier and quickly made off on foot in an unknown direction.

The man had approached the house from the junction of Scotforth Road.