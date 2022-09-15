News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal after death of 61-year-old man found with head injury on floor of Lancaster shopping arcade

Police are appealing for witnesses after the death of 61-year-old man found with a head injury on the floor of a Lancaster shopping arcade.

By Debbie Butler
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 6:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 6:40 pm

Gary Brennan was found by a member of the public on the floor in Sir Simons Arcade down the side of Diggles in Market Square, Lancaster, at 10.15pm on September 3.

Mr Brennan, aka Spider, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died.

Police are now appealing for anybody who saw him earlier in the night to come forward.

Gary Brennan.

DS Matt Entwistle, of Lancaster CID, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Brennan’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and we are just working to establish how Mr Brennan came about his head injury.

"We know there were a lot of people in the Market Square area at the time and we are keen to hear from anybody with information or footage which would assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0378.