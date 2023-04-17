Police appeal after bikes stolen from Morecambe home
Police are appealing for information after several bicycles were stolen from Morecambe’s West End.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
The theft took place at an address in West End Road on Saturday evening.
A police spokesman said: ‘’They belonged to family who are feeling very upset by the loss and we would very much like to recover them.
‘’It is possible they may have been abandoned nearby but despite our best efforts we have not been able to find them.’’
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number LC-20230416-0389.