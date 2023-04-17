The theft took place at an address in West End Road on Saturday evening.

A police spokesman said: ‘’They belonged to family who are feeling very upset by the loss and we would very much like to recover them.

‘’It is possible they may have been abandoned nearby but despite our best efforts we have not been able to find them.’’

One of the stolen bikes.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number LC-20230416-0389.

One of the stolen bikes.