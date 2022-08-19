Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called around 6.40am today (Friday August 19) to a report of an incident on the canal towpath close to Coniston Road.

A woman in her 40s had been walking when she was approached from behind a man. The woman was hit on the back of the neck, with the man attempting to take her bag.

The victim suffered minor injuries, with the attacker making off towards Mardale Road empty-handed.

Can you help police with their investigation?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as white, of medium build, wearing a dark top, dark, baggy trousers, light socks and light trainers. He was clean shaven and possibly had acne scars.

Det Sgt Hana Alayli-Moore, of Lancaster CID, said: “This attempted robbery has left the victim very shaken and we need to find the man responsible.