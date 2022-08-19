Police appeal after attempted robbery of woman on Lancaster canal towpath
Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in Lancaster in which a woman was hit by a man before he tried to grab her bag.
Officers were called around 6.40am today (Friday August 19) to a report of an incident on the canal towpath close to Coniston Road.
A woman in her 40s had been walking when she was approached from behind a man. The woman was hit on the back of the neck, with the man attempting to take her bag.
The victim suffered minor injuries, with the attacker making off towards Mardale Road empty-handed.
The suspect is described as white, of medium build, wearing a dark top, dark, baggy trousers, light socks and light trainers. He was clean shaven and possibly had acne scars.
Det Sgt Hana Alayli-Moore, of Lancaster CID, said: “This attempted robbery has left the victim very shaken and we need to find the man responsible.
*Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0211.