Police appeal after ‘altercation’ between two men in Lancaster street
Police are appealing for witnesses or any information in relation to an incident that occurred outside Wolfwood charity shop in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The incident in Bowerham Road, took place at around 10.30am on Monday December 12, and involved an altercation between two men.
One of the men involved is believed to live locally and was possibly driving a dark blue Volkswagen car, possibly with a 2010 or 2012 plate.
If you have any information please contact PC Simon Jones at [email protected]