Driven by awe and wonder of the natural world, Iona delivers poetic songs.

Subtle musical touches and contemplative melodies link unheard stories with the world we find ourselves in today.

Having studied under the tuition of Nancy Kerr, Jim Moray and Stuart McCallum, Iona has been praised throughout the scene for her delicate yet powerful vocals, which have captivated audiences up and down the country.

Iona was chosen by Karine Polwart to receive the Taran Guitars Young Players Bursary 2020. Since receiving the bursary, luthier Rory Dowling (Taran Guitars) has designed and built a bespoke instrument for Iona’s music.

Iona's debut album ‘Hallival’ is inspired by natural landscapes, scientific discoveries, equality, human relationships and the supernatural, all tied together by a strong sense of place and a love for being in wild places - creating something truly special.

This gig is part of More Music’s programme of gigs All the Right Notes, involving a show on the first Saturday of the month - a regular rhythm for audiences and artists alike.

Doors 7pm. Tickets range from £5 to £10 and can be bought from More Music’s website at www.moremusic.org.uk or by calling 01524 831997 (weekdays 10am to 2pm). Under 18s and essential companions go free.