Pleasureland Jubilee car boot weekend in Morecambe

On Saturday, June 4 there will be a special Jubilee car boot – all stalls welcome but please bring all your royal memorabilia and bric a brac too if you have some - it’s heating up to be a right royal car boot affair!

There will also be live music at Johnnys with a Robbie Williams tribute act, a bouncy slide, stalls and kiosks.

On Sunday, June 5 there will be a Jubilee Sunday market with everyone’s weekly favourites.

Why not take part in the Crown Jewels Treasure Hunt? Forms available from Johnny's.There will also be live music, an artisan indoor market and a bouncy slide.All usual prices (£10 car, £15 van/trailer. Free for buyers) and set-up times (sellers from 7am) for car boot on Saturday.