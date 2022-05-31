Platinum Jubilee countdown continues across Lancashire

Lancashire County Council is celebrating in style with a host of activities, while new parents will be given a special souvenir by the registration service to mark their baby's birth at such an historic occasion.

Jubilee activities in disability day services include Lancaster and Morecambe Day service creating a huge crown and 3D model of a London bus.

Libraries and museums have also organised a packed programme of Jubilee events, with details available on the county council's events website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster and Morecambe Day Service made their own Jubilee bus.

The Registration Service is issuing special commemorative coins to parents registering the birth of their child on Monday May 30, Tuesday May 31 and Wednesday June 1. Coins will also be given to couples getting married over the weekend and to new citizens whose ceremonies take place on Tuesday May 31.

County Coun Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "The Queen has a very special place in our hearts.

"She is our longest serving monarch and has a special connection to our county as the Duke of Lancaster.

"We have lots of activities from fun-packed picnics in our schools and colourful events in our care services, to fun family events in our libraries and museums.

"We want to help people mark special life events taking place in Jubilee week and we are presenting commemorative coins to new parents, new citizens, and people getting married and forming civil partnerships as a memento of this very special time."

Lancashire County Council has also increased Local Member Grant budgets for each county councillor by £500 this financial year to celebrate the jubilee. This means each county councillor will have a budget of £2,500 to fund community, voluntary and faith projects to groups that apply in their area during the 2022/23 financial year.

County Coun Williamson added: "The jubilee is something we want communities across our county to celebrate.

"Member grants help fund important grassroots activities that make a real difference at the heart of our communities and providing the extra budget will help organisations with their valuable work."