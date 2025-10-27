Plans unveiled for 37 new homes in village near Lancaster
Oakmere Homes (Longtown) Ltd want to build the development on land north east of Old Hall Farm in Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Over Kellet.
The scheme would be close to land at Old Hall Farm where Oakmere was given permission for 55 homes to be built in 2018.
The housing mix is designed to meet a range of local needs, which they say would support a sustainable and inclusive community, and would include two affordable homes.
The variety of sizes and types would cater to first time buyers, families and older residents seeking to downsize, consistent with local housing policy objectives.
Two would be shared ownership units.
The site forms an extension to the approved residential development to the west, which is currently under construction.
It would be served via the same main access from Capernwray Road, with internal roads connecting into the existing estate layout.