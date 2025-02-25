Plans under way to fix Morecambe’s former railway station clock

Time, it could be a-changin’ at The Platform in Morecambe.

The Friends of The Platform Morecambe’s next meeting in March will discuss a fundraising proposal to mend the clock on the outside of the former railway station.

“This clock has looked out over The Platform since it was first opened as the Midland Railway Morecambe Station – later Morecambe Promenade Station – in 1907, welcoming visitors to Morecambe,” said Friends chair David Morgan.

“But the clock is not ticking, nor showing a welcome light to residents and visitors alike, so we want to suggest at our next general member meeting that we remedy this as our next project to raise grant funds for.”

The Platform's clock, which needs repairing. Photo by the Friends of the Platform Morecambe.

David, who was involved last year with Standfast & Barracks centenary celebrations, which involved the repair of their iconic clock, thinks a total of between £15,000-£20,000 would need to be raised to renovate The Platform’s clock, which is working but not very accurately.

He understands that the clock was made by Potts & Sons of Leeds, who also produced one that used to be inside the building and which was sold to Leeds Industrial Museum when the station closed.

David is also suggesting that a blue Heritage Plaque, costing around £1,000, should be installed on The Platform, which opened as a station in 1907 and is owned by Lancaster City Council.

Both proposals will be discussed at the Friends next meeting at The Platform on March 3 at 6.15pm and if agreed, Mr Morgan hopes both the renovated clock and new plaque would be unveiled at the same time.