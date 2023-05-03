Plans for more new homes at old Pontins Holiday Camp site near Morecambe

Middleton Towers SPV Ltd, who own the site, have applied to build the homes, along with associated infrastructure including provision of a bus turning circle, open space and landscaping, on land at Natterjack Lane in Middleton.

As part of the application preparation process, Middleton Towers SPV Ltd and their project team held a consultation event in the village in December.

The event was attended by around 35 members of the public, the vast majority of whom were in favour of the proposals

An artist's impression of how the site might look. Image: Condy Lofthouse Architects

Feedback included people liking the designs of the proposed properties, and feeling it will enhance the look of the village, and wanting to see work progress as soon as possible.

Others had concerns about the lack of parking and retirement housing, as well as public transport facilities.

Middleton Towers was once the largest holiday camp in the Pontins empire, boasting nearly 900 chalets and many attractions including an entertainment centre in the style of an ocean liner, a 2,000 seat theatre, a large swimming pool and its own pub.

This proposal follows an application approved in 2019 on the wider site area for nine properties with associated access as well as a successful reserved matters application for eight homes in 2020.

An independent heritage report concluded that the development would be in keeping and positive to the character and appearance of the listed Middleton Tower building and its setting.

"It pays respect to the historically significant development features such as the local access, boundary walls, and field boundaries which are retained and incorporated," the report says.

"In respects to local policy on proposals for enhancement, it is important to emphasise that the new development is of a high standard of design, sympathetic to its surroundings and the coast as a whole."

The area is already home to Middleton Towers Retirement Village, a development consisting of bungalows and apartments in a secure environment which aims to be a complete village environment for the over 55s.

