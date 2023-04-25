Plans for 23 new homes in Lancaster village given go-ahead despite objections

Oakmere Homes had sought outline approval to build the houses on a 2.4-acre plot east of Arkholme Methodist Church in the village.

An earlier full application for the same number of homes was refused last year.

The latest application was recommended for approval, due to “the significant undersupply of housing within the district”, according to an officer report.

View towards Arkholme and the proposed site from elevated position on public footpath to the north.

However, the city council had received objections from Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris, Lancaster Rural North county councillor Phillippa Williamson and Kellet ward councillor Stuart Morris, as well as from 20 members of the public.

They said Arkholme was not a sustainable settlement, with few amenities and local schools and services already at capacity.

