Plan to turn closed Lancaster pub into church
Sanmi Adelabu has applied on behalf of Latter Rain Parish Lancaster for a change of use for the former New Melbourne pub at 57 Slyne Road.
Based at Fleet Square, Latter Rain Parish Lancaster welcomes Christians and those who seek to connect to Christianity in the Lancaster area.
The property has until recently been used as a public house and the current application seeks a change of use to a place of worship and meeting rooms.
No external alteration is proposed to the building. Similarly, the internal layout would remain unchanged and as such the proposed plans replicate the existing.
The application site is located within the newly designated Slyne Road Conservation Area, but a Heritage Statement concluded that the application does not impact on the character or setting of the Conservation Area and as such is compliant with the relevant Local Plan policies.