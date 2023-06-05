Sanmi Adelabu has applied on behalf of Latter Rain Parish Lancaster for a change of use for the former New Melbourne pub at 57 Slyne Road.

Based at Fleet Square, Latter Rain Parish Lancaster welcomes Christians and those who seek to connect to Christianity in the Lancaster area.

The property has until recently been used as a public house and the current application seeks a change of use to a place of worship and meeting rooms.

The former New Melbourne pub in Sluyne Road. Photo: Google Street View

No external alteration is proposed to the building. Similarly, the internal layout would remain unchanged and as such the proposed plans replicate the existing.