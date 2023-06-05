News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Plan to turn closed Lancaster pub into church

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a place of worship have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST

Sanmi Adelabu has applied on behalf of Latter Rain Parish Lancaster for a change of use for the former New Melbourne pub at 57 Slyne Road.

Based at Fleet Square, Latter Rain Parish Lancaster welcomes Christians and those who seek to connect to Christianity in the Lancaster area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property has until recently been used as a public house and the current application seeks a change of use to a place of worship and meeting rooms.

The former New Melbourne pub in Sluyne Road. Photo: Google Street ViewThe former New Melbourne pub in Sluyne Road. Photo: Google Street View
The former New Melbourne pub in Sluyne Road. Photo: Google Street View
Most Popular

No external alteration is proposed to the building. Similarly, the internal layout would remain unchanged and as such the proposed plans replicate the existing.

The application site is located within the newly designated Slyne Road Conservation Area, but a Heritage Statement concluded that the application does not impact on the character or setting of the Conservation Area and as such is compliant with the relevant Local Plan policies.

Related topics:LancasterLocal Plan