Places available now for Morecambe summer theatre school

The Morecambe Summer School was founded by Elaine Jones and Cathy Lloyd with the aim of giving young talent from Morecambe and the surrounding areas the chance to share in the thrill of performance and theatre.

This year the school, from August 8-12, will feature routines and songs from several shows, including Newsies, Anything Goes, Encanto, Juliette, Beetlejuice and Frozen 2.

The week will end with a special show, staged by the youngsters, at the Morecambe Winter Gardens, sponsored by Florence Clarke.

Cathy Lloyd at a Morecambe Summer School awards ceremony.

Show times will be 5pm and 6pm on Friday, August 12, with tickets available at the Winter Gardens box office.

The youngsters, aged four to 19, will be taken through their paces by a team of professional teachers led by Gerry Zuccarello, who teaches at Laine Theatre Arts College.

Morecambe's Fiona Chadwick, former prima ballerina for the Royal Ballet, will bring her expertise to the school.

And the team also includes Greg Pichery, West End choreographer and performer; Julia Harrison-Jones and Karen Holmes, both West End performers; and Sharon Bell, theatre director.

More information can be obtained by emailing [email protected]