Pictures bring back memories of the old Bierkeller in Morecambe
The Bierkeller, in Morecambe’s West End, was once the scene of thousands of fun nights out for locals who descended the steps from Maggie’s Bar.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:18 BST
Now sadly confined to the history books, this is a rare chance to see what the Bierkeller looks like now.
Andy Morris kindly shared his photos with us, which he took recently when he was lucky enough to be given a tour of the former pub in Springfield Street.
