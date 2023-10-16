News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Pictures bring back memories of the old Bierkeller in Morecambe

The Bierkeller, in Morecambe’s West End, was once the scene of thousands of fun nights out for locals who descended the steps from Maggie’s Bar.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:18 BST

Now sadly confined to the history books, this is a rare chance to see what the Bierkeller looks like now.

Andy Morris kindly shared his photos with us, which he took recently when he was lucky enough to be given a tour of the former pub in Springfield Street.

-

1. Inside The Bierkeller

- Photo: Andy Morris

Photo Sales
-

2. Inside The Bierkeller

- Photo: Andy Morris

Photo Sales
-

3. Inside The Bierkeller

- Photo: Andy Morris

Photo Sales
-

4. Inside The Bierkeller

- Photo: Andy Morris

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeWest End